MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The deputy chief of the Ukrainian presidential office Rostislav Shurma is resigning, Verkhovna Rada member Alexey Goncharenko (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist) has said.

"Rostislav Shurma, the deputy chief of the presidential office, is leaving," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Goncharenko said Shurma "has long had thoughts of stepping down."

"He feels that big problems area ahead," the legislator added.

On Tuesday afternoon, Verkhovna Rada member Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced reshuffles in the government and the presidential office. The Ukrainian media said that Shurma may be replaced by the current head of the Ministry of Strategic Industry, Alexander Kamyshyn. By late afternoon, Verkhovna Rada speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said that Kamyshyn, as well as Justice Minister Denis Maliuska and Environment and Natural Resources Protection Minister Ruslan Strelets had tendered their resignations.

According to Goncharenko, the resignations will be considered at the parliament’s session on Wednesday. On Thursday, according to Goncharenko, the Verkhovna Rada will vote for ministerial appointments, although "no one knows who is to be proposed." Goncharenko described the ongoing reshuffles as chaos.