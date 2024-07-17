Russia brings back 95 servicemen from captivity in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia brought back 95 servicemen from Ukrainian captivity in an exchange that was brokered by the United Arab Emirates, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On July 17 of this year, as a result of a negotiation process, 95 Russian servicemen, who were in mortal danger in captivity, were brought back from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 95 Ukrainian prisoners of war were returned. The freed servicemen will be airlifted to Moscow by military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces to undergo treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Defense Ministry," the ministry said.

All the released servicemen are provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance. The Russian Defense Ministry also said the United Arab Emirates provided "humanitarian mediation" for the return of the Russian servicemen.

Wednesday’s exchange is the second swap in the past three weeks. The prior prisoner exchange happened on June 25, when 90 Russian servicemen were brought back home.