Threat to US democracy coming from inside rather than from outside country — diplomat

MOSCOW. July 14. /TASS/. The threat to US democracy is coming not from the outside but from inside the country, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Commenting on the attempted assassination of [US former President Donald] Trump, all American media outlets have hurried to say that this is a threat to American democracy. They are right - this means that the threat is inside, not outside the country," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

"I would only add that this actually is American democracy, which has been driven to a suicidal condition by liberalism," she added.

The assassination attack on Trump was staged at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania late on Saturday. The Republican was wounded. According to recent reports, he is safe, he received a minor injury - the bullet pierced his right ear. The shooting left one person killed and two injured. The shooter was killed by officers of the US Secret Service, which is responsible, in particular, for protecting the top officials of the state. The FBI is investigating the incident as an assassination attempt on Trump.

The Republican National Committee has stressed that its convention in Milwaukee, which was set to open on Monday and was expected to nominate Trump as its presidential candidate in the November election, would not be canceled or postponed. Trump will attend the convention, the committee confirmed.