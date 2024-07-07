{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
SCO member countries see risks linked with use of US dollars — Russian deputy PM

Nearly all of the speakers noted the necessity of increasing the share of national currencies in mutual settlements, Alexey Overchuk said

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. All member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are aware of the risks of the use of US dollars from the point of view of the stability of international transactions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said.

"Nearly all of the speakers noted the necessity of increasing the share of national currencies in mutual settlements. Everyone understands that the use of the dollar is risky from the point of view of international settlements," he told Russia’s Channel One TV, commenting on the recent SCO summit in Astana.

The summit was held in the Kazakh capital city on July 4. The first-ever SCO+ meeting was held on its sidelines. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization has ten members states and ten more countries are its dialogue partners.

World sport degrading in absence of Russian athletes — Russian diplomat
The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11
Israeli military says it killed prominent member Hezbollah’s air defense force
Maytham several times flew to Iran, where he gained his knowledge
Russian combat aircraft destroying military targets over Black Sea — governor
Mikhail Razvozhayev urged city residents and guests to remain calm, observe security measures and stay in temporary shelters or safe places
Lavrov calls election campaign in United States ‘a pitiful sight’
"And if the system of so-called American democracy produces such results or such a course of the election campaign, everyone could draw their own conclusions about how it’s all orchestrated, how it’s arranged," Russian Foreign Minister said
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Bulgaria to propose Russia-Ukraine peace talks at NATO summit — PM
Dimitar Glavchev doubted that Bulgaria could expect a mediator’s status as both sides should be willing to accept this
West is not wrong paying great attention to Modi’s upcoming visit to Russia — Kremlin
"They are jealous - that means they are closely monitoring it," Dmitry Peskov said
US official sees China-Russia ties posing long-term challenge to European security
US official said that theNATO’s summit communique would have "strong language" on China
US uses sanctions and dollar as weapon for political goals — Russian Ambassador to China
Igor Morgulov stressed that Western countries neglect the basic principles of the market economy, free trade and the inviolability of private property
US-made Patriot systems failed even to protect themselves — Russian general
In the course of the special military operation, Russian air defense systems confirmed their potential to repel strikes by all types of enemy air attack capabilities, Andrey Semyonov said
Israel’s air force, artillery attack Hezbollah facilities in southern Lebanon
The IAF struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites and observation posts in the areas of Houla and Odaisseh
Open fire of forest cover extinguished near Alushta
The fire area stood at 4,172 sq m," the Russian Ministry of Emergencies said
Hungarian PM presumably on his way to China — news portal
According to the news portal, now the Hungarian prime minister is heading to Beijing, where he is expected to arrive "at dawn on Monday."
Orban says Putin more than 100% rational person
According to Orban, Russian president is a coolheaded, "very cautious" and punctual politician
Large group of Democratic donors call on Biden to end his reelection bid — WP
The authors of the letter said that a potential second term of the former president, Republican Donald Trump, posed "profound risks" to America
Georgia’s Defense Ministry regrets its joint exercise with US postponed indefinitely
The document emphasizes that the Georgian-US exercises are beneficial for both countries
Biden says is able to counter Putin, contain China
US President also said that he is the only persone, who can hold the North Atlantic Alliance together
Russia's Kalashnikov arms producer to build 20-tonne reconnaissance and attack robot
The concern Kalashnikov also has plans for building drones and exporting gunboats
Putin, Orban discuss Ukraine, resumption of broad dialogue
Russia and Hungary continue to cooperate based on the principles of pragmatism and mutual benefit in a number of areas, primarily in the energy sector
US to announce steps to enhance Ukrainian air defenses at NATO summit — official
Washington will be looking "to announce significant enhancements for Ukraine's defense capabilities," high-profile US official specified
UK government shift to have no bearing on dialogue with Moscow — senior official
Lord Richard Balfe also emphasized that the West will have to "come to terms with the reality," admitting that Crimea and Donbass are now Russian constituencies
Putin congratulates Pezeshkian on his election as Iranian president — Kremlin
Putin noted that Moscow and Tehran "efficiently coordinate efforts in resolving the pressing issues of the international agenda"
Four Ukrainian soldiers cross Dnieper on makeshift raft to surrender to Russia
According to Saldo, it was the right choice, since this is a bad idea "to die for the puppet regime and its overseas patrons."
Dutch football team reaching Euro 2024 semifinals
The Netherlands beat Turkey 2:1
Putin unlikely to congratulate Starmer on election win — Kremlin
Keir Starmer took over as head of cabinet following the parliamentary elections held on July 4
Russia becomes largest economy in Europe, 'being right in hot pursuit of Japan' — aide
Maxim Oreshkin stressed that the gradual loss of all these elements leads to long-term stagnation of the European economy
One third of all downed Ukrainian manned aircraft was destroyed by MANPADS — general
Andrey Semyonov added that crews of radar stations and anti-aircraft missile systems have been constantly adapting to new threats, improving the existing ways of countering air-borne enemy capabilities and developing new ones
Leftist New Popular Front leading at France’s parliamentary elections
The television channel notes that neither of the political blocs has managed to win an absolute majority of 289 seats in the lower house of parliament, which is needed to form a government of its own
Euro 2024 semifinalists known
The Netherlands will play with England, Spain with France
Orban says he suggested that Putin consider ceasefire in Ukraine
Orban said that he had earlier made the same proposal during a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who rejected the idea
Third Patriot system arrives from Germany to Ukraine — ambassador
According to Martin Jaeger, the crew of the system had completed training in Germany
Russian wrestlers turn down invitations to compete at Paris Olympics — source
A total of 16 wrestlers qualified for the Olympic tournament
National Rally leading parliamentary election in France, unlikely to win absolute majority
According to the television channel’s forecast, Marine Le pen and Jordan Bardells’s party may count on from 210 to 228 seats in the 577-seat legislature
Brazil fails to reach Copa America semifinals
Uruguay won the penalty shootout with the 4:2 score
Warehouse caught fire in Voronezh Region after drone attack
According to preliminary data, nobody was injured
Russia’s nuclear doctrine may become more specific over time — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov noted that Russia’s approach to the issue may change if its adversaries continue the escalation
Tankman who hijacked Ukrainian tank gets Russian citizenship
Maxim Likhachev described it as a "long-awaited document"
Erdogan says Putin looking at holding meeting on Syria in Turkey
The Turkish leader said on Friday that he is looking at inviting the Russian and Syrian presidents to Turkey to discuss the potential normalization of relations between Ankara and Damascus and the settlement of the situation in Syria in general
Motorboat with five people capsizes in Khabarovsk — Emergencies ministry
According to preliminary data, the people on the boat were not wearing life jackets
Russian aviation delivered 50 strikes against Ukrainian army
The enemy lost up to 415 servicemen, spokesman of the Russian Battlegroup Center Alexander Savchuk said
Liberation of Chigari near Gorlovka in DPR to help reduce intensity of Ukraine’s attacks
The Russian defense ministry said earlier that Russian forces had liberated Chigari in the DPR
Russia, Iran finalize integration of national payment systems — Iran’s Central Bank head
Bank cards of Iran’s Shetab system can be used as Amber smart cards in all ATMs across Russia
Pentagon to release new data on Sentinel missile development next week
The Reuters news agency said that the development program became almost $65 bln more expensive
French Prime Minister voted in second round of early elections — BFM TV
At a polling station in the commune of Vanves on the upper reaches of the Seine, the Prime Minister, who came to the polls on foot, refused to talk to journalists waiting for him at the entrance
Iran looking at joining agreement on civil aviation — IAC
According to Strochevoy, the IAC plans t expand its activities, despite the political problems
As US allows hitting Russian regions, Ukraine goes on mass killing of civilians — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik mentioned how a shell fell on a section of an apartment building, completely destroying it, in the Belgorod Region and how a long-range ATACMS missile hit a crowded beach in Sevastopol on June 23 in a terrorist attack
London to increase spending on defense, support for NATO, Ukraine — defense secretary
Government now is totally committed to 2.5% of Defense spending, to NATO, to the nuclear deterrent and to support for Ukraine
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Much-vaunted Patriots can’t even defend themselves
In the course of the special military operation, it was confirmed that Russian air defense systems have the potential to repel strikes by all types of enemy air attack capabilities
Voting in second round of parliamentary elections starts in France
In the overseas departments, voting began on Saturday and in most of them it has already ended or is coming to an end, as in the case of New Caledonia
Macron opts not to address nation on July 7 after parliament elections — media
According the newspaper, the president "would like to wait for more exact data on the distribution of mandates in the new parliament to make necessary decisions."
Four people killed in shooting at Kentucky home
The injured people were taken from the crime scene in Florence to a hospital in critical condition
Hamas rejects presence of foreign forces in Gaza
According to the statement, Hamas "will not tolerate any patronage or solutions imposed from outside"
20 Russian children returned to Russia from Syria
Upon their arrival the children underwent a medical checkup at one of the Moscow centers
Consultations on Gaza to be held next week in Cairo — TV
The Egyptian side will also continue consultations with representatives of the Hamas movement, Al Qahera Al Ekhbariya television reports.
Russia to take into account only concrete actions by Ukrainian leaders — Lavrov
We will look at concrete actions and judge by them, Lavrov said
World sport degrading in absence of Russian athletes — Russian diplomat
The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11
Joint Armenian-US Eagle Partner drills to be held in Armenia July 15-24
The exercise will focus on stabilization tasks between conflicting parties during a peacekeeping mission
Ukrainian missiles shot down over Melitopol, with falling fragments causing fires
Clouds of smoke are seen in the places of explosions in Melitopol
Russia reduces gasoline supplies to friendly countries by 70% in July
The Ministry of Energy believes that the current production volumes of gasoline and diesel fuel are sufficient to fully meet the demand during the high season
Slovak prime minister supports Orban’s moves for peace in Ukraine
Robert Fico warned of a risk for tensions to escalate in Ukraine
Orban says he prepared his visit to Russia under veil of secrecy
His trip to Russia became public knowledge when a Hungarian government plane requested permission to enter Polish airspace
Much is to be done to reach peace between Russia, Ukraine — Hungarian PM
The talks between Vladimir Putin and Viktor Orban lasted for two and a half hours and were also attended by the two countries’ foreign ministers and other members of delegations
Ukraine’s barbaric acts against Russia don’t remain without response, says diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that "the rabid clique in Kiev is apparently driven by a totally different logic of warfare, but they will get what they deserve"
Ukrainian drones attack several settlements in Belgorod Region
An FPV drone detonated in the territory of a farm
Israel hits Hamas weapons manufacturing facility in school territory in Gaza
Simultaneously, the IDF struck a Hamas weapons manufacturing facility embedded by the terrorist organization in the area of the school
Ukrainian S-300 missile launcher wiped out with Russia’s Iskander missile system
Motor vehicles and artillery personnel were also wiped out
Gas distributor on fire in Crimea
Thirty-four people and eleven vehicles are engaged in fire extinguishing
Russian Armed Forces start using new Irbis radar — defense ministry
It is carrying reconnaissance up to 150-odd kilometer depth
Russia urges to end Ukraine conflict, not to put it on hold — Putin
According to the Russian leader, "this should not be merely a truce or a temporary ceasefire, nor some kind of pause that the Kiev regime could use to recover losses, regroup and get rearmed"
Press review: Putin takes meetings with world leaders and Biden donors run for the hills
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 4th
Russia to respond to attacks on its regions with use of Western weapons — Lavrov
The United States and NATO keep on saying that they are not at war with Russia, Lavrov said
Russian Northern Fleet to restore unique crane to recover sunken WWII transporter
Recovering the sunken equipment is one of the most complex operations which the Northern Fleet rescuers have ever undertaken
US defense weapons plant rocked by explosion, casualties reported — AP
According to the news agency, the plant manufactures 105mm to 155mm artillery shells
Serbia vows unwavering Russian support despite Western pressure — deputy PM
Aleksandar Vulin stressed that the republic will not agree to join anti-Russian sanctions
Russia’s Battlegroup East wipes out roughly 120 Ukrainian troops in past day
"During active operations, the battlegroup's units foiled enemy attempts to strengthen their positions along the front line and reinforce strongholds by rotating troops as they improved their forward edge positions," Battlegroup Spokesman said
Russian forces liberate Sokol village in DPR
According to the military agency, units from Battlegroup Center liberated the village and improved their tactical position
Battlegroup North repels five enemy attacks in Kharkov region — Defense Ministry
The enemy lost up to 175 military personnel, a Kozak and a US-made HUMVEE armored fighting vehicles, as well as three cars
Slovakia’s PM says would have joined Orban on Moscow visit — AFP
Robert Fico addressed the nation for the first time after the May 15 attack
US mass media pretended not knowing about Kiev’s abuse in Donbass
Official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that "all the facts were furnished by the Russian side"
Kazakhstan ready to provide venue for Armenia-Azerbaijan talks
We are ready to provide a site for peace negotiations between Baku and Yerevan, the Kazakh presidential press service said
State of emergency introduced in village in Voronezh region due to UAV attack — governor
Alexander Gusev added that the residents of the village are being evacuated due to the detonation of explosive objects after an attack by Ukrainian drones
Erdogan says Putin is considering a meeting on Syria in Turkey
Turkish President expressed hope that thanks to this Turkish-Syrian relations will be on the same level as in the past
Improvement of Russia’s positions to push West to talks on Ukraine — UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya does not believe that the potential election of Donald Trump as the next US president will cardinally change the American policy in this area
Russian forces using drones to destroy Ukrainian army’s logistics — Ukrainian soldier
Russian troops destroy dozens of Ukrainian transport vehicles every day
Three coalitions to challenge leadership in second tour of parliament elections
Voting has already started in overseas departments of France
Forty Ukrainian drones attacked Belgorod region over past 24 hours — governor
In the Prokhorovsky district, the Ukrainian armed forces launched two UAVs in the village of Prokhorovka and the village of Beregovoye-Pervoye
Akkuyu NPP construction continues in Turkey despite US sanctions — Rosatom CEO
The system of mutual settlements is at risk
Orban says his visit to Moscow aimed to find path toward peace in Ukraine
The Hungarian Prime Minister highlighted he was the first Western leader to visit Moscow since April 2022
Russian forces slowly advance in all areas of special operation — senior officer
Major General Apty Alaudinov said Akhmat units had spent about a month in the Kharkov area
Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential race — electoral body
Voter turnout reached 49.8%, the election official said
Multipolar world becomes reality, Putin says
The Russian president noted that "an increasing number of countries are calling for a fairer world order and express determination to defend their legitimate rights and traditional values; new centers of power and economic development are emerging and growing stronger"
Hamas gives tentative approval of ceasefire deal with Israel — Associated Press
Israeli forces would have to pull out of Gaza’s densely populated areas and allow displaced people to return to their homes in northern Gaza
Orban rejects EU leaders’ criticism of his visit to Moscow
Hungarian Prime Minister said that EU bureaucracy has done nothing to promote the normalization between the conflicting sides
Program of Modi’s visit to Russia to be extensive — Kremlin
Modi will travel to Russia on an official visit on July 8-9
Chechnya’s Kadyrov meets with Ingushetia’s Kalimatov
Mahmud-Ali Kalimatov said the meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere
West’s powerful structures, finances behind Navalny’s actions, diplomat says
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said the scheme envisaged astronomical sums of money to be invested to rock the boat in Russia
Aeroflot stabilizes Sheremetyevo flight schedule
The departure time was changed for 172 flights out of 263 flights scheduled for July 6
Iskander crew strike destroys two launchers of Patriot air defense system near Odessa
A Giraffe radar was also destroyed as the result of the strike
Parliamentary elections in France ‘do not very much resemble democracy’ — Lavrov
"When some candidates can withdraw their candidacies - they are talked into it to clear the way for the victory of, as they say, conservatives or populists. This is not very reminiscent of democracy," the minister stressed
Orban says Putin rules ‘real empire’
Orban said that talking with the Russian president was "special"
