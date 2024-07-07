SCO member countries see risks linked with use of US dollars — Russian deputy PM

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. All member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are aware of the risks of the use of US dollars from the point of view of the stability of international transactions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said.

"Nearly all of the speakers noted the necessity of increasing the share of national currencies in mutual settlements. Everyone understands that the use of the dollar is risky from the point of view of international settlements," he told Russia’s Channel One TV, commenting on the recent SCO summit in Astana.

The summit was held in the Kazakh capital city on July 4. The first-ever SCO+ meeting was held on its sidelines. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization has ten members states and ten more countries are its dialogue partners.