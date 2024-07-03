Russian, UK diplomats discussed Eurasian common security issues — Russian envoy

LONDON, July 3. /TASS/. Russian diplomats informed the British side about their view regarding the concept of creating a common security architecture in Eurasia, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said in an interview with British broadcaster Sky News.

"I think it will be a very serious settlement [in terms of security cooperation in Europe]. One of them is the settlement with Ukraine," the Russian ambassador said. "I do not know when and how [it happens] and that depends on many factors that mainly rely on the realistic approach by new leaders that are now emerging in Europe and [their assessment of] the real situation on the ground."

"Secondly, it will be a wider arrangement of security on the Eurasian continent. And this is the most important, because we need to come to an arrangement, which is different - because before that it was the Euro-Atlantic security that included Russia with all these institutional links," he continued.

"Unfortunately, it didn't work," Kelin carried on. "So, we need now a wider arrangement… It should include all countries in Eurasia… But at least a conversation has started."

"I did have already a conversation here in London with the Foreign Office… Of course, they are not ready for that, I fully understand," he noted. "But I think that… as diplomats, we have to look not only for tomorrow, as most of the people are doing here."

"We have to see how it looks [like] in five, ten years, ten years, fifteen years and so on," Kelin added.