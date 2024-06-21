Interior Minister points to attempts to expel Russia from Interpol

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia faces a counterproductive trend of politicizing international cooperation in the law enforcement sphere, which manifests itself, among other things, in attempts to expel Russia from Interpol, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said at a meeting with China’s Prosecutor-General Ying Yong.

"Russia’s firm position is politicization of international cooperation in law enforcement is extremely counterproductive. What are we facing today in cooperation within the international police organization Interpol? There have been attempts to expel Russia from the framework of international police cooperation, various restrictions, concealment of information about wanted criminals by other states, non-fulfillment of our requests, and suspension of our country's participation in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)," he said in a video provided to TASS by the Interior Ministry’s press-center.

Kolokoltsev pointed out that these restrictions played into the hands of international transnational criminal groups, those individuals who devise criminal schemes and engage in drug trafficking and cybercrime.

"Russia has never pursued any disreputable aims in cooperating with our foreign partners within the framework of Interpol. We aim to continue building our relations with our foreign partners on this fair and correct basis," Kolokoltsev said.

The meeting between Kolokoltsev and Ying was held in Moscow, Russian Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk told TASS.