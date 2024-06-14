Lavrov urges West to listen to Putin as 'nothing good' came out of disregard before

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has advised the West to listen to President Vladimir Putin's proposals, as "nothing good" came out of disregarding him previously.

"We have now come to a situation where the president again called for listening to us because every time the West rejected our proposals, <...> nothing good has come out of it," he said following the president's meeting with the Foreign Ministry’s leadership.

Lavrov said he is unaware of the US desire to have official communication with the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"I cannot know about the desires and even more so the needs of the American side," he said in response to a question on the subject.