Lavrov, his Iranian counterpart discuss work on cooperation agreement

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani discussed work on a comprehensive cooperation agreement between the countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, which followed meeting of foreign ministers from BRICS countries in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, emphasis at the talks was placed on the importance of continuing efforts to form strategic partnership between Russia and Iran in line with the political guidelines that were set by the leaders of the countries. The talks also reaffirmed the commitment to unconditional implementation of all projects and areas of cooperation that were agreed under the government of Ebrahim Raisi.

"An in-depth exchange of views was held on major international and regional issues of mutual interest, including interaction within BRICS and the SCO. Particular attention was paid to finalizing the text of a new comprehensive interstate treaty, the main parameters of which have been agreed by both sides," the ministry said.

Lavrov reiterated his deep condolences to the Iranian counterpart over the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, saying they did a lot for the development of multifaceted cooperation between our countries.

The Iranian official said that "the sincere sympathy and empathy with the Iranians that were shown by the highest political leadership of the Russian Federation and all Russians will forever remain in the memory of the people."