Putin orders to establish international association of children's organizations by July 1

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The Russian government along with the Movement of the First and the presidential administration should create an international association of children's organizations by July 1, President Vladimir Putin has instructed, according to a statement published on the Kremlin website.

The agencies have been ordered to "ensure the creation of an international association of children's organizations." The Movement of the First will become its founder on behalf of Russia.

The instruction was given following the results of the meeting of the Russian leader with the participants of the World Youth Festival held in Sochi in March. Putin then met with young Russians and foreigners who came to the festival.

Plans to create an international association were announced on May 20 at a meeting of the Federation Council Committee on Science, Education and Culture by Chairman of the Board of the Movement of the First Grigory Gurov. He said that Russia could become a flagship in this work. According to him, about 30 children's organizations from all over the world will be able to unite in such an association.