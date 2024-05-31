Russian Foreign Ministry, UN discuss grain access to international markets

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin discussed the task of unobstructed access of Russian agricultural products to international markets with the UN delegation headed by UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The detailed exchange of opinions on the current situation in the global food security sphere with the focus on tasks of normalizing unobstructed access of Russian agricultural products to global markets" was held. Both sides "affirmed the commitment to performance of the relevant Russia-UN memorandum" in this regard and view of the key role of Russia in global grain and fertilizer exports.

Issues were also discussed in detail as regards organizing humanitarian supplies of Russian grain and fertilizers to needy countries with UN involvement, the Russian Foreign Ministry added.