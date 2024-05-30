8 ATACMS missiles intercepted above Sea of Azov, 8 drones - above Black Sea

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian air defenses shot down eight ATACMS missiles above Crimea and eight drones of the Ukrainian armed forces above the Black Sea, off the Crimean peninsula, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the nighttime, a series of the Kiev regime’s attempted terror attacks on facilities in the Russian territory were thwarted, including with the use of ATACMS tactical missiles, fixed-wing drones and drone boats," the ministry said. "On-duty air defenses shot down eight ATACMS tactical missiles above the Sea of Azov. Eight drones were intercepted above the Black Sea, off the Crimean Peninsula’s coast."

Besides, "two drone boats moving towards the Crimean Peninsula, were destroyed in the Black Sea."