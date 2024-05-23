{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia maintains recognition of Palestine’s independence since Soviet era — Kremlin

A total of 143 out of 193 UN member states, including Russia, recognize the independence of Palestine

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia, being an successor of the USSR, recognizes the independence of Palestine, and views the decision of a number of countries to do the same as such, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Three European countries recognize Palestine, Israel recalls envoys, issues stern warning

"We view it in a context that Palestine was recognized as an independent state back during the Soviet Union era," the spokesman said. "Russia, being a successor of the Soviet Union, maintains this position."

Earlier, Ireland, Spain and Norway announced their recognition of the independence of Palestine. In response, Israel recalled its ambassadors from these countries and summoned their envoys to the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

A total of 143 out of 193 UN member states, including Russia, recognize the independence of Palestine. It is mostly Western states that do not recognize its independence: European states and the United States. In April, EU High Representative Josep Borrell announced that several EU countries would recognize Palestine before the end of May. Currently, the following EU countries recognize the independence of the Arab state: Bulgaria, Hungary, Cyprus, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Czechia and Sweden.

Foreign policyPalestine
