GENICHESK, May 22. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed 30 Ukrainian army boats in the Kherson area over the past day, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Wednesday.

"Fighters of the Battlegroup Dnepr were engaged in active defense on the left bank of the Dnieper River and delivered strikes at the enemy on the opposite bank. They also successfully fought off enemy drones. The Kiev regime lost 30 boats, three electronic warfare stations, 45 drones, 61 observation posts and 40 UAV control points," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on May 21 that the Ukrainian army had lost roughly 105 troops in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours. Russian forces also destroyed seven Ukrainian motor vehicles, two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, a 152mm 2A36 Giatsint-B howitzer and a 122mm BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher, it said.