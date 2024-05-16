Sino-Russian relations’ development meets interests of two countries’ people — Putin

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. The strategic course of development of the Sino-Russian relations meets the interests of the two countries’ people, with those relations based on principles of good neighborliness, equality and support, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

As part of his visit to China the president held a separate meeting with Premier of the Chinese State Council Li Qiang, noting that this year marks 75 years since diplomatic relations were established between Russia and China.

"Over the past 7.5 decades the Sino-Russian relations developed dynamically, reaching an unprecedentedly high level. They are based on a strong foundation of neighborliness, equality, mutual respect and support. This strategic course in particular meets the basic interests of Russia’s and China’s people," Putin stressed.

Earlier, the Russian president called the relations between Moscow and Beijing an example of building ties between neighboring states.