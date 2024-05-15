Iranian president to attend BRICS summit in Kazan — envoy to Russia

KAZAN, May 15. /TASS/. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will take part in the BRICS summit in Kazan, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told journalists on the sidelines of Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum 2024.

"Yes, we have confirmed that Iranian President Raisi will surely come," the ambassador said, answering a TASS question. "He was invited. We are sparing no effort to make sure that he, as the president of Iran and new BRICS member, attends the summit in this friendly country - Russia," Jalali added.

The ambassador noted that in the first months of 2024, Iran, after joining BRICS, "intensively engaged in all high-level meetings." "We view this issue seriously and will continue participation at the highest level," Jalali concluded.

The 15th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2024" is being held on May 14-19 in Kazan. This year's keynote is "Trust and Cooperation." The main goal of the forum is to strengthen trade and economic, scientific and technical, social and cultural ties between Russian regions and the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as well as to promote the development of the Islamic financial system institutions in Russia.