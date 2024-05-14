Russia-China relations reach highest-ever level, getting increasingly stronger — Putin

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Beijing have reached the highest-ever level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Chinese news agency Xinhua ahead of his visit to China, which was published on the Kremlin website.

"Today, Russia-China relations have reached the highest level ever, and despite the difficult global situation continue to get stronger," Putin noted.

"Over the three quarters of a century, our countries have traveled a long and at times difficult way. We have learnt well the lessons of the history of our relationship at different stages of their development. Today, we know that the synergy of complementary strengths provides a powerful impetus for rapid comprehensive development," the Russian leader said. In his view, "it is important that Russia-China ties as they are today, are free from the influence of either ideology or political trends." "Their multidimensional development is an informed strategic choice based on the wide convergence of core national interests, profound mutual trust, strong public support and sincere friendship between the peoples of the two countries," Putin emphasized.

He elaborated that it was "about our joint efforts to strengthen the sovereignty, protect the territorial integrity and security of our countries." "In a broader sense, we are working to contribute to the development and prosperity of Russia and China by enhancing equal, mutually beneficial economic and humanitarian cooperation, and strengthen foreign policy coordination in the interests of building a just multipolar world order. All this is the key to a future success of our comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era,’ the Russian leader stressed.

"This year is special for our countries. October 1 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the People's Republic of China. The country is approaching this significant historical date with outstanding achievements, which we welcome as old, reliable and time-tested friends," Putin said.

"The USSR was the first to recognize the PRC on the second day of its existence. So in early October, we will also celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations," he added.

Trade relations between Russia and China are developing at a fast pace, showing strong immunity to external challenges, the Russian President noted.

"Our countries have made an informed choice in favor of equal and mutually beneficial economic ties a long time ago," the Russian president added.

Moscow and Beijing will work to boost high-tech cooperation, Putin said.

"We will try to establish closer cooperation in industry and high-tech, outer space and peaceful atom, artificial intelligence, renewable energy and other innovative sectors. We will keep working to provide favorable legal and organizational conditions for that and develop transport and financial infrastructure. I believe that Russian-Chinese economic ties have great prospects," he noted.

Putin also said that Chinese President Xi Jinping is a wise and shrewd politician who is playing a special role in the development of relations between Beijing and Moscow.

Speaking of the prospects for Russia-Chinese partnership ahead of his visit to China, Putin noted that "it has always relied on the principles of equality and trust, mutual respect for the sovereignty and consideration of each other's interests." "A special and prominent role in the development of our relations has belonged to wise and shrewd politicians and state leaders, such as Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China," he added.

"We first met back in March 2010, and we have been seeing and calling each other regularly ever since. President Xi maintains a respectful, friendly, open and at the same time business-like style of communication. Our every meeting is not just a dialogue between old friends, which is important, too, just like for everyone, - but also a fruitful exchange of views on the most topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda," Putin went on to say.

He confessed that he had "fond memories of the state visit of President Xi Jinping to Russia in March 2023, immediately after his re·election as President of the PRC." "Just like in 2013, our country was the first one he visited as head of China. We had more than five hours of a face-to-face conversation, and the next day we followed an extensive and substantive official schedule," the Russian leader noted.

"This unprecedented level of strategic partnership between our countries determined my choice of China as the first state to be visited after the official inauguration as the President of the Russian Federation," Putin, who took office as Russian president on May 7, concluded.