{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Knowledge, experience of Cabinet members will be in demand — Putin

There should be no pauses in work during the Cabinet change period, concentration and focus are required at all levels of the executive power, the head of state said

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Knowledge, experience and authority of current government members will be sought after, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with the Cabinet.

"Your experience, your knowledge, personal authority and organizational competency will definitely be much needed. Thank you very much, dear colleagues, for very intensive, tireless and fruitful work," the President said.

There should be no pauses in work during the Cabinet change period, concentration and focus are required at all levels of the executive power, the head of state added.

Tags
Vladimir PutinRussia's domestic policy
Military operation in Ukraine
Seven wounded in Ukrainian drone attack in Belgorod Region in critical condition
Earlier on Monday, in the vicinity of the village of Berezovka, Ukrainian kamikaze drones attacked vehicles with employees of agricultural enterprises
Read more
Russia puts former former Ukrainian Interior Minister on wanted list
The Russian Interior Ministry’s database does not specify under which article Arsen Avakov is wanted
Read more
Retaking Chasov Yar is just a matter of time for Russia — Ukrainian intelligence
Vadim Skibitsky admitted that the Russian forces now operate as a "single body, with a clear plan, and under a single command"
Read more
Press review: China to weather US storm and ATACMS not 'wonder weapons'
Top stories from the Russian press on Saturday, April 27th
Read more
US creating NATO bases in Ukraine under guise of training centers — Belarusian president
"Unfortunately, the Ukrainian authorities don't care a bit about their own people and they don't hear our concerns," Alexander Lukashenko noted
Read more
Ukraine presumably used US-made Excalibur shell for strike at Tokmak
Ministry of Emergency Situations employees continue to remove the debris
Read more
Ukraine’s military loses 8 drones, 33 UAV control posts in Kherson area over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 45 personnel, a US-made 155mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported
Read more
Press review: Biden losing traction amid student protests and EU's right-wing prospects
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 3rd
Read more
Russian troops liberate Ocheretino community in DPR — top brass
The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Avdeyevka area over the past 24 hours amounted to 380 personnel, a US-made Abrams tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, including a US-manufactured Bradley
Read more
Russia adds another former Ukrainian minister to its wanted list
The Russian Interior Ministry’s database does not specify under which article Yury Stets is wanted
Read more
UK ambassador leaves Russian MFA after being summoned
The diplomat, who spent more than 30 minutes at the ministry, provided no comment as he was leaving
Read more
Russian troops to practice employing non-strategic nuclear weapons in missile drills
The missile drills will aim to maintain troop combat posture and will also come as a response to inflammatory statements and threats by some Western officials against Russia, the ministry specified
Read more
Israeli army detects launch of 40 munitions from Lebanon
In response, the IDF struck the sources of the fire
Read more
Kenya flood death toll reaches 228
The situation is expected to worsen in lowland and coastal areas, and landslides and mudslides may also occur in areas with steep slopes and ravines, the country's Interior Ministry said
Read more
Ukrainian troops attack Easter procession near monastery in DPR
It is noted that there have been no casualties
Read more
Russian forces knock out Ukrainian troops from two strongholds in LPR — expert
The situation near Belogorovka remains "stably tense," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Blasts reported in Kharkov
An air raid alert has been declared in the Kharkov Region
Read more
Infrastructural facility damaged after Ukrainian drone attack — official
Emergency teams will start recovering efforts after agreeing upon with the Russian Defense Ministry, Vyacheslav Gladkov noted
Read more
Final report on 2019 Aeroflot Superjet 100 crash in Sheremetyevo complete — IAC
The Committee underscored that, during the investigation, all hazard factors are being forwarded to the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya), the designers, the producers and the users of this type of aircraft
Read more
France preparing contingent of 2,000 troops to be sent to Ukraine — intelligence chief
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the French military "fears that such a large military unit cannot be transferred and stationed in Ukraine unnoticed"
Read more
Russia puts Ukraine’s former top security official, ex-top diplomat on wanted list
The Russian Interior Ministry’s database does not specify the crime of which Alexey Danilov is suspected
Read more
DPR city significantly damaged in fighting, leader reports
According to Denis Pushilin, the enemy has installed major fortifications in Ocheretino
Read more
Israeli army says three servicemen killed in southern Gaza Strip
Another 11 servicemen were wounded
Read more
Russian troops seize Ukrainian T-64 tank near Ugledar in DPR
The Ukrainian crew had the time to leave the vehicle while the tank was evacuated and is currently under repairs
Read more
Top UK diplomat knows nothing of repentance, Lavrov says
David Cameron "reiterated his position that British weapons can be used by the Ukrainians to attack any target on Russian territory," the minister emphasized
Read more
Putin’s trip to China will rivet world’s attention, Kremlin spokesman predicts
The countries will jointly announce the time of this trip, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Forty people, including 3 children, wounded in Ukrainian drone attack on Belgorod Region
Alexey Kuznetsov noted that Health Minister Mikhail Murashko was personally overseeing the medical care of the victims of the attack
Read more
Death toll in Israeli army attack on Rafah up to 21
Children were among the victims, Al Jazeera reported
Read more
UN stands up for press freedom, spokesman says
A free press provides an invaluable service to ensure that the public is informed and engaged, Stephane Dujarric said
Read more
Death toll from drone attack on minivans in Russia’s Belgorod Region rises to seven
Also, 15 employees sustained wounds of varying severity
Read more
Russia not initiating severing of relations with Baltic States — diplomat
"It is highly undesirable to come to this point," Maria Zakharova said, adding that Russia would continue to use diplomatic measures of influence
Read more
Shiite units clam to have attacked Israel’s Haifa
Israel neither confirmed nor refuted this information
Read more
Russian President Putin attends Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin attended the service together with Putin
Read more
US confirms Russian troops enter US base in Niger
News of the Russian deployment to the airbase follows after Niger’s military rulers told Washington in March that it must withdraw the nearly 1,000 US military personnel stationed in the country
Read more
Latvian Air Force chief says Ukraine could have to give up some territory for sovereignty
If that happens, NATO could reach an agreement with Russia for Ukraine to join the alliance, Viesturs Masulis noted
Read more
Russia launches production of smartphones with protection against data leakage
A special feature of AYYA T1 is the impossibility of unauthorized data collection by cameras and microphone thanks to the option of their hardware shutdown
Read more
Immortal Regiment event held in Tokyo
The event included the official part, a concert of war-time songs and a procession
Read more
Almost 34,600 Palestinians killed in Gaza since last October — Health Ministry
77,765 people have been injured
Read more
Press review: Israel, Hamas inch closer to elusive truce and Xi tries to charm EU on visit
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 6th
Read more
Macron’s remarks about troops in Ukraine mark unprecedented round of tensions — Kremlin
However, Dmitry Peskov pointed out that those reports "first need to be verified"
Read more
Trump develops plan on peaceful resolution in Ukraine — Telegraph
Former US President will not reveal it until the election, the Daily Telegraph reported
Read more
China to look for ways of settling Ukrainian crisis jointly with France — Xi
Xi arrived on a state visit in France on Sunday
Read more
Lavrov characterizes Europe's economic problems due to US pressure as ‘monstrous’
Using Germany as an example, the minister recalled that the prosperity of the European industrial complex is largely based on Russian energy resources
Read more
Russia not depending on foreign gas turbines anymore — Rostec
"Two plants were constructed in Crimea and one in the Taman Peninsula - the Udarnaya, which we will launch in full as early as in this year," Sergey Chemezov noted
Read more
Lavrov slams Europe’s striving to isolate Russia as silly
It demonstrates the quality of decisions passed by European politicians in the west of the continent, Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Dollar will be worth nothing unless issue of country’s national debt solved, Musk says
Earlier, Vitor Gaspar, director of the International Monetary Fund’s Fiscal Affairs Department, said that the growth of the US national debt spurred side effects across the globe
Read more
Russia working to bring senior Ukrainian officials before tribunal, diplomat says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, "the official process is underway with the Russian Interior Ministry beginning to determine those to be placed in the defendant pool"
Read more
Medvedev gives warning amid talk of deploying Western troops to Ukraine
According to the politician, the cause of the discussion on dispatching Western troops to Ukraine, launched by French President Emmanuel Macron, is a "shameless calculation for political bonus points"
Read more
Europe does not create preconditions for interest-based dialogue with Russia — Lavrov
"If they are ready to base their cooperation not on the balance of power, but on the balance of legitimate interests, then a promising conversation can take place," the minister said
Read more
Russian troops repulse over 120 Ukrainian attacks at LPR frontiers in April — expert
In April, Russian troops destroyed 29 Ukrainian tanks, 72 armored combat vehicles and 419 other vehicles, Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Putin congratulates Orthodox Christians on Easter Sunday
Russian President also emphasized the "constructive, productive activity of the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian confessions" that preserve Russia's historical, cultural and spiritual heritage
Read more
Israeli forces face resistance in West Bank raids
According to the Al Jazeera TV channel, the raids took place mainly in the cities of Silwan, Tubas, Tulkarem and Hebron
Read more
President of Guinea-Bissau to attend Victory Day parade in Moscow - embassy
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said more than 9,000 people, aircraft and 75 units of military equipment will take part in the parade on Red Squar
Read more
Any aggression against Crimea to be met with crushing retaliation — Russian MFA
In recent days, Maria Zakharova continued, Ukrainian forces "have been seen using several US-made ATACMS long-range missiles, which were secretly received a month ago, against Crimea"
Read more
Algeria requests UNSC session on mass graves in Gaza — source
Earlier UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for an independent investigation into the tragedy
Read more
West recognizes deteriorating situation in Ukraine — Lavrov
Western countries need to think how not to lose to Russia in the conflict, the minister said
Read more
Kyrgyz president to attend SEEC meeting, Victory Day parade in Moscow
According to Muratbek Azymbakiev, report "on the implementation of strategic directions for Eurasian economic integration until 2025" will be presented to the heads of state at the SEEC meeting
Read more
After drone attack on Kremlin Russia has no choice but to eliminate Zelensky — Medvedev
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, according to Dmitry Medvedev, "is not even needed for signing an instrument of unconditional surrender"
Read more
Criminal case opened against Zelensky, arrest warrant issued — police database
According to the entry, Zelensky is wanted over a Russian Criminal Code article
Read more
Involvement of US nuclear potential in drills around DRPK affects Russia’s interests
Vasily Nebenzya noted the militarization of the region with direct involvement of Washington and other NATO member states, "located tens of thousands of kilometers away from North Korea"
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet and 23 unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day
Read more
French ambassador arrives in Russian foreign ministry
Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier in the day that French President Emmanuel Macron has initiated a new spiral of tension and slammed his statement on a possibility of sending troops to Ukraine as a very dangerous rhetoric
Read more
Kremlin refrains from speculating on preferred successor to Zelensky
Earlier, the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported the US was in contact with several Ukrainan political leaders as possible successors to Vladimir Zelensky
Read more
Ukrainian army last weekend tried to regain positions near LPR's Svatovo — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that on Easter Ukrainian troops opened fire on the territory of the LPR and positions of Russian troops
Read more
US may send troops to Ukraine if Kiev defeated, Democratic leader says
The US House of Representatives Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries also pointed out that a pro-Russian faction in the Republican Party is gaining momentum, which he accused of delaying the approval of additional funding for Kiev's military needs
Read more
FSB eliminates Ukrainian saboteur who arrived in Russia from Lithuania
The saboteur was caught emptying yet another cache full of weapons outside Gatchina in the Leningrad Region which he was planning to use in an attack at a fuel depot in the Tosno District in the same region
Read more
Russian sniper reports elimination of Ukrainian serviceman wearing helmet with SS emblem
He specified that his group took the helmet as proof of the elimination
Read more
French President Macron says dialogue with Russia must be continued
Emmanuel Macron also said that technical capabilities and the striking range of Russian ballistic missiles endangered European countries
Read more
End-of-conflict issue becomes stumbling block in Israel-Hamas deal — media
According to the Axios news outlet, Hamas wants guarantees that the fulfillment of all the terms of the deal will lead to a permanent cessation of hostilities, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not agree
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry summons British ambassador
The ministry did not specify its reasons for summoning the envoy
Read more
Israeli army begins evacuation of civilians from Rafah
Civilians are being urged to move to an expanded humanitarian zone in the al-Mawasi and Khan Younis areas, the paper notes
Read more
Russian mortars destroy Ukrainian stronghold in Donetsk area — top brass
After the first round, the drone operator made an adjustment, followed by the second and third rounds, and the target was hit, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Ukraine hits Belgorod Region again to stymie first response efforts following first attack
Earlier on Monday, in the vicinity of the village of Berezovka, Ukrainian kamikaze drones attacked vehicles with employees of agricultural enterprises
Read more
Al Jazeera to continue covering Gaza conflict despite Israeli ban
The network also said that following searches by Israeli police at its offices in Jerusalem, "the channel went dark"
Read more
NATO wants 'hot war' with Russia which may destroy US, Carlson says
According to the journalist, everything that Washington does shows that it wants this war
Read more
Russia’s Rublev wins 2024 Madrid Open title
Russian tennis star has defeated Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime
Read more
Israeli Air Force intercepts drone approaching from east
No injuries or damage were reported, the army’s press service said
Read more
Zelensky's authority dwindling as term clock ticks down — Russian intel agency
The SVR pointed out that the US does not care "who heads Ukraine"
Read more
Ukraine lost best fighters near Artyomovsk, retired general says
Sergey Krivonos added that relocation of troops from one direction to another will not solve Ukrainian forces’ problems, and that each fighter should be used according to their specialization
Read more
US intensifying efforts to find replacement for Zelensky — SVR
It is reported that all those politicians may be sought-after were the situation on the front line to deteriorate sharply or if the need arises to replace Zelensky as soon as possible
Read more
Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacks Israeli airbase in Eilat
The news outlet said that on Saturday, the movement launched a missile at Israel’s port of Haifa on the Mediterranean
Read more
Xi advocates for stronger ties between China, EU
According to the Chinese president, China and the European Union, "as two major forces in the world, must stick to partnership, continue dialogue and cooperation and expand strategic communication"
Read more
Russian troops wipe out German-made IRIS-T air defense system over past day
The Ukrainian army lost over 350 personnel and several items of military hardware in battles with Russian forces in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
State Duma bans foreign agents from acting as candidates, observers during elections
Currently, top officials, Duma deputies, governors, their direct subordinates, judges and prosecutors, members of commissions with a right of deciding vote cannot act as observers at elections
Read more
Macron denies death of French troops in Ukraine out of fear of protests — SVR head
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the French Army is "visibly concerned" over the growing number of French citizens killed in Ukraine
Read more
West’s latest escalation in Ukraine requires Russian response — Kremlin
"Deploying NATO soldiers to confront the Russian military in the latest escalation of tensions is an unprecedented move, and, of course, it requires special attention and special measures," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky warns troops about 'new round of war' coming
Previously, Russian Defense Minister Sergey announced, that, in 2024, the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 111,000 troops and 21,000 weapons and vehicles
Read more
Russia holds final rehearsal of Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square
Participants in the special military operation in Ukraine will also march across Red Square
Read more
Russia engages TOS-2 flamethrowers in Ukraine
220mm TOS-2 is a successor to TOS-1A with improved characteristics
Read more
Russian forces carry out 25 group strikes at energy, military industrial facilities
The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the strikes also hit temporary deployment locations of Ukrainian neo-Nazi militias and foreign mercenaries, as well as concentrations of military vehicles
Read more
Holy Fire from Jerusalem delivered to Christ the Saviour Cathedral
The service is conducted by the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill
Read more
President of Laos to visit Russia on May 7-11 — Foreign Ministry
The presidents of Russia and Laos last met on October 17, 2023, in Beijing, where they both participated in the Belt and Road International Forum
Read more
Czech government officially recalls ambassador from Russia — news agency
The foreign minister also said that Jan Ondrejka will not take part in the upcoming inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 7, citing the current state of bilateral relations
Read more
Moscow’s exhibition of captured Ukrainian combat vehicles enjoys high popularity — Kremlin
Commenting on the idea of extending the exhibition and organizing similar expositions in other cities, Dmitry Peskov said, "This is a question to our colleagues in the defense ministry as organizers"
Read more
At least 20 missiles fired by Hamas, Hezbollah at Israel, several people hurt — media
The Israel Defense Forces confirmed reports about the shelling attack on Kerem Shalom
Read more
US election results to not affect desire to inflict strategic defeat on Russia — Lavrov
No matter who wins the election, Russia is "by and large the enemy," the minister said
Read more
Russia looking into reports about sending of French troops to Ukraine — Kremlin
Earlier, media reports said that France had sent 1,500 troops in support of Ukrainian forces in Slavyansk, citing a statement by Stephen Bryen, a former US Deputy Under Secretary of Defense
Read more
Niger says Russia supplied military equipment, humanitarian aid
According to the Tele Sahel TV channel, Russia has sent several instructors as well
Read more
Ukrainian authorities talk about negotiations guided by public sentiments — experts
Political researcher Oleg Posternak noted that the authorities constantly carry out sociological public opinion surveys, see the dynamic and adjust their statements in accordance with the poll results
Read more
Ukrainians trying to leave country into Moldova — border guard service
Andrey Demchenko from the State Border Guard Service added that the border guard service is trying to thwart such escape attempts in cooperation with Moldovan counterparts
Read more
EU's handling of Ukrainian refugee issue could lead to new crisis, says Russian official
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, European Union countries would like "to get rid" of refugees because supporting them has taken a toll on the economy
Read more