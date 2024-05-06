Knowledge, experience of Cabinet members will be in demand — Putin

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Knowledge, experience and authority of current government members will be sought after, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with the Cabinet.

"Your experience, your knowledge, personal authority and organizational competency will definitely be much needed. Thank you very much, dear colleagues, for very intensive, tireless and fruitful work," the President said.

There should be no pauses in work during the Cabinet change period, concentration and focus are required at all levels of the executive power, the head of state added.