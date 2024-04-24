Ukrainian troops in Kharkov Region lift antennas with kites to get better signal

LUGANSK, April 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops in the Kharkov Region have started using kites and balloons to raise transmitter antennas so they can get a better radio signal, military expert Andrey Marochko has told TASS.

"Ukrainian troops in the Kharkov Region have been seen using kites and balloons in rugged terrain areas to hoist repeater antennas for communication among troops and control drones," he said citing his own sources.

Marochko remarked that this method of hoisting antennas was "very effective" and increased the communication coverage area several-fold. He speculated that the Ukrainian army had to resort to this tactic because the TV tower in Kharkov was damaged.

On April 22, an explosion in Kharkov put the local TV tower out of order. The city then experienced digital television signal disruptions.