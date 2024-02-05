Nearly 100 Ukrainian drones intercepted over Donetsk, Makeyevka in past three days

DONETSK, February 5. /TASS/. As many as 97 Ukrainian drones have been intercepted by Russian air defense systems over Donetsk and Makeyevka over the past three days, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said.

"According to the Federal Security Service’s (FSB) Directorate for the DPR, ninety-seven Ukrainian drones were intercepted over Donetsk and Makeyevka during the past three days. Nine of them, which were carrying explosive devices, were jammed and destroyed, he wrote on his Telegram channel, citing the republic’s defense headquarters.

According to Pushilin, there was a Baba Yaga drone controlled via the Starlink satellite network was among the intercepted unmanned aerial vehicles.