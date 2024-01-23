Moscow takes Bern's unfriendly policy into account when building relations

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Moscow takes into account Switzerland's unfriendly policy and its support for Ukraine when building relations with that country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told his Swiss counterpart, Ignacio Cassis, on the sidelines of the UN Security Council debates on the situation in Palestinian territories.

"The Russian side gave principled assessments of Switzerland’s continuing drift away from the principles of neutrality and Bern’s absolute support for the Kiev regime," the Russian foreign ministry said. "It was stressed that such actions, along with the unfriendly policy toward Russia, are taken into account when building Russia’s policy on the Swiss track."

"The sides discussed a range of practical matters, taking into account Switzerland’s work as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2023-2024," it said.

According to a TASS correspondent, Lavrov spoke to his Swiss counterpart tete-a-tete for slightly more than one hour. After the meeting, Cassis refused to speak to Russian journalists.