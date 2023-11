UNITED NATIONS, November 22. /TASS/. On December 8, Russia will hold an Arria-formula meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss Ukraine, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya has told the UN Security Council.

"We will provide those directly involved in these events with an opportunity to speak during a special Arria-formula meeting that we will hold on December 8," the Russian envoy said.