Putin to visit Kazakhstan on November 9 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will make an official visit to Kazakhstan on November 9, the Kremlin announced.

The Russian leader "plans to discuss the key issues of developing further the strategic partnership and allied relationship between Russia and Kazakhstan within the framework of integration associations in the Eurasian space as well as the pressing regional and international issues at coming talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The two leaders will also take part, by video link, in a plenary session of the 19th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum to be hosted by Kostanay.

"A set of important joint documents is expected to be signed following the visit. The presidents will also make statements for the press," the Kremlin added.