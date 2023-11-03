Russia intends to continue to comply with nuclear test moratorium — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Russia intends to continue to comply with the moratorium on nuclear tests, imposed over 30 years ago and remains a signatory of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), with all corresponding rights and obligations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement regarding Russia’s withdrawal of ratification of the CTBT.

"Russia remains a signatory of the CTBT, with all corresponding rights and obligations. We continue to take part in the CTBT Organization’s Preparatory Commission," the statement reads. "We intend to continue complying with the nuclear test ban, imposed over 30 years ago."

"However, the US must understand: if it holds a full-scale test - possible, according to the available information, due to the test ground infrastructure in Nevada - this will force us to act in the same way," the Foreign Ministry underscored.