Russia, China don’t seek to set up military alliance – Putin

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing don’t seek to establish a military or political alliance, in contrast to what Western countries tend to practice, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Rossiya 1 television.

"We have already said this many times: We are not seeking to unite into some sort of a military or political alliance, but the Americans do just that. Moreover, they are forcing their allies to degrade relations with Russia and China," he said on the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin." program.