Israel has right to defend itself, but independent Palestine must be created — Putin

BISHKEK, October 11. /TASS/. Israel has been brutally attacked, but a settlement will be possible only through the establishment of an independent Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the CIS summit.

Russia proceeds "from the postulate a negotiated solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has no alternatives."

"The negotiations’ goal should be the implementation of the United Nations' two-state formula, which implies the creation of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, coexisting in peace and security with Israel, which, of course, as we have seen, has come under an attack of unprecedented brutality. Of course, it has the right to defend itself. It has the right to ensure its peaceful existence," Putin said, stressing that "it is crucial to work for resolving this issue by peaceful means."

"The way I see it, in a situation like this and in this particular place, there is simply no alternative [to two independent states]," he concluded.