Putin, Iraqi premier to address Russian Energy Week

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will traditionally take part in the Russian Energy Week to open in Moscow on Wednesday.

The Russian leader will deliver a speech to the forum’s key event, the plenary session. He will be joined by Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, who is now visiting the Russian capital. Putin and Al Sudani have already held bilateral talks, and energy issues were among those raised during the meeting. The Russian president said Moscow and Baghdad were successfully coordinating their work within OPEC+ in the effort to stabilize global markets.

During the talks with the Iraqi premier, the Russian leader described the Russian Energy Week as "a good, a sound international forum, an event in the global energy sphere, where specialists and experts can gather and talk about today, about the near and the more remote prospects."

Prior to that, in his greetings to the 6th Russian Energy Week International Forum, Putin described the event as "one of the most prominent international platforms for discussing current issues related to the fuel and energy industry." The president added that achievements that shape the future of both Russian and global energy will be presented during its business program. In his words, special attention will be paid to international energy cooperation, which is "is actively evolving today, despite the current geopolitical situation."

Putin’s speeches at the plenary session traditionally touch upon these subjects. His introductory remarks often look into the current situation on global energy markets and Russia’s role and positions in this sector. He also outlines major goals for the domestic energy sector. After that, other participants deliver their speeches. During the second half of the session, they will have an opportunity to exchange opinions on various matters.

According to the REW’s official schedule, the plenary discussion is expected to continue for about two hours.

Russian Energy Week program

Russian Energy Week is an international event which provides a platform for discussing the main economic challenges in energy, as well as current issues concerning the development of the fuel and energy sector.

The key topic of the Russian Energy Week in 2023 will be "The New Reality of Global Energy: Building the Future." The Forum’s business program includes more than 30 events divided into thematic blocks: the International Agenda; Sustainable Development and the Climate; Scientific and Technological Development, and the Digital Transformation; and the Development of the Fuel and Energy Sector.

The key event of the ‘International Agenda’ thematic block will be a meeting, headlined ‘The Global Oil and Gas Market: Navigating a Period of Turbulence,’ with the participation of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. The discussion is also expected to be attended by Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska Radovan Viskovic, Minister of Petroleum of the Islamic Republic of Iran Javad Owji and Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov.

Over 2,500 participants from more than 50 countries and territories have confirmed their participation in the event.