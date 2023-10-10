Russian forces destroy three Ukrainian army boats, mortar team in Kherson area in past day

GENICHESK, October 10. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed three Ukrainian army boats and a 120mm mortar team in the Kherson area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Tuesday.

"In the past 24 hours, units of the Dnepr battlegroup inflicted damage on the enemy by firepower in the Kherson direction, destroying a Ukrainian army boat in the settlement of Lvovo (casualties: four Ukrainian soldiers were killed and another one was wounded), a 120mm mortar with its team and ammunition near the settlement of Nikolskoye (casualties: five Ukrainian army personnel were killed and three others were wounded), two boats moving along the Ingulets River towards the Dnieper River (casualties: seven Ukrainian soldiers were killed and three others were wounded)," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian army temporary deployment site and damaged two enemy motor vehicles in the island zone. In the Kakhovka direction, they wiped out a Ukrainian army fire emplacement near the settlement of Kachkarovka," the spokesman said.