MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Ukraine is assembling military reserves not far from the front line in the Zaporozhye area, in a sign of potential new attacks, said Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

"In the Zaporozhye area <…> the enemy continued attacks in the direction of Verbovoye and Rabotino. The situation remains hot, but is under control. The enemy failed to significantly change or improve its positions over the past day. We are detecting a buildup of reserves there, at a distance of 15 kilometers to 20 kilometers from the front line. New attempts at offensive operations are not ruled out in the near future. We are getting ready, building all the necessary [defense lines]. The military command sees it and understands what needs to be done in this case," he told reporters.

Ukrainian forces have been making unsuccessful attempts at an offensive since June 4. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on September 12 that Ukraine had lost 71,500 servicemen and about 18,500 tanks and other armored vehicles by that time. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on September 26 that Ukraine's losses had exceeded 17,000 people over the past month alone, while the "counteroffensive" had failed to make any significant gains.