Russian forces push enemy back on Artyomovsk’s southern flank — DPR head

DONETSK, September 27. /TASS/. Russian forces thwarted Ukrainian forces’ attempts to breach defenses on the southern flank of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut) near DPR settlements of Klescheyevka, Andreyevka and Kurdymovka, DPR Head Denis Pushilin said, adding that a portion of the enemy group was eliminated.

"The Artyomovsk direction, right flank. We register enemy’s attempts to push our forces along the Andreyevka-Kurdyumovka-Klescheyevka line; [the enemy] is primarily interested in the railroad. The enemy achieved no positive results, was partially eliminated and partially pushed back to its initial positions," Pushilin said.

Meanwhile, Russian forces advanced its positions on Artyomovsk’s northern flank near the settlement of Orekhovo-Vailyevka.