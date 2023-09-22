Two blocks around Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol cordoned off

SEVASTOPOL, September 22. /TASS/. Police have cordoned off two blocks around the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol after a missile strike earlier in the day, a TASS correspondent reports.

Pedestrians are asked to bypass the BSF headquarters. The roads in the area are closed to traffic.

According to Sevastopol’s transport authority public transport vehicles been redirected via Suvorov Square and Ushakov Square. Boat and ferry services have been suspended. Temporary bus routes have been arranged between the city’s northern areas and the 5th kilometer of the Balaklava Road.

Earlier, Sevastopol’s Governor Mikhail Razvozzhayev in his Telegram channel said that Ukraine’s military had launched a missile attack against the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet. A fragment fell near the Lunacharsky Russian Drama Theater in Sevastopol.