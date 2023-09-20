Russia in contact with Vatican, envoy’s visit not in question — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Moscow maintains working contact with the Vatican, but the visit of Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Vatican’s special envoy for Ukraine, to Russia has not been worked out in practical terms, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters.

"The issue of visits is not in question. We are maintaining normal working contact with the Vatican, and corresponding work is underway," the high-ranking diplomat said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that "the Vatican’s envoy is going to come again" and that Moscow is willing to meet with him. During his first visit in late June, he met with Yury Ushakov, foreign policy aide to the Russian president, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.