Borrell virtually admits EU not ready to fulfill grain deal — Russian deputy minister

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The statement by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell that he sees no possibility to resume the grain deal, serves factual recognition of the fact that the EU is not ready and will not fulfill obligations on the corresponding deal from the part of the memorandum between Russia and the UN, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters.

"This is a remarkable statement by Josep Borrell, which is factual recognition of the fact that the European Union is not ready and will not fulfill all obligations from the Russian part of the memorandum with the UN," he said.

Much has been said about the grain deal and the Black Sea Initiative, about its termination, but "an attempt was made to hide the essence behind the double-talk <…> the fact that the West is not ready to contribute to global security through lifting all artificial barriers for normal trade in agriculture products and first of all removing the sanctions that were imposed on the Russian Federation," Grushko noted.

The sanctions imply disconnecting Russian Agricultural Bank from SWIFT, blacklisting heads and shareholders of major Russian agriculture companies and companies producing fertilizers, as well as banning supplies of components for agriculture equipment to Russia and a number of other measures, he added. "By his statement Josep Borrell acknowledged the reality that suggests that the US and EU countries hold the key responsibility for the current state of affairs and the failure of the Black Sea Initiative," deputy minister concluded.