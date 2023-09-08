Attempts to fuel animosity between Russia, Armenia unacceptable, Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia deems unacceptable all attempts to fuel animosity with Armenia by blaming Moscow for all of the Armenian people’s troubles, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a video address to a Russian-Armenian media forum in Yerevan.

"We consider attempts to fuel animosity and hatred between our peoples by blaming Russia for all of the troubles of the Armenian people to be unacceptable," the Russian diplomat said in a video address posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Telegram channel.

She cited a number of innocent Russian political and media figures who have been banned from entering Armenia, including Konstantin Zatulin, first deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs; Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Russia Today news agency and RT television; and expert Andranik Migranyan, who specializes in international relations, among others.

According to Zakharova, putting leading Russian media executives and political analysts on a list of "undesirable" people, not for any violation of the law but simply for expressing their private views, "seriously undermines cooperation between Russia and Armenia, especially in the media space."