Moscow hopes Chisinau avoids rash decisions against Russia — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russia hopes that Moldova’s authorities will not make any hasty decisions against the Russian side based on falsified information about the alleged spying activity of the Russian Embassy in Chisinau, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We remember all too well what ensued after a similar ‘investigation’ about TV antennas on the roof of our diplomatic mission in Moldova was published in July," the diplomat said in a commentary on the "investigation" into the purported "continued spying activity" by the Russian Embassy published by the Moldovan bureau of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. "We hope that this time, official Chisinau will be wise enough not to make any rash decisions based on such falsified information," she added.

Zakharova stressed that the true aim of such articles is to "lay the groundwork for new unfriendly actions with regard to Russia.".