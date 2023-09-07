Ukrainian forces attack Zaporozhye Region’s Energodar with drones — operational services

MELITOPOL, September 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian amed forces have launched a drone attack on the city of Energodar, where the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is located, the regional operational services told reporters.

"In the morning, the enemy attacked Energodar. The Ukrainian militants attacked Energodar with unmanned aerial vehicles," the source said, adding that the drones failed to reach their targets. "According to the clarified information, the Ukrainian fighters attacked the center of Energodar with drones twice in the morning, around 7:20 a.m. and 7:50 a.m. Moscow time. <…>. One drone fell in the city park, another was successfully destroyed in the park area behind the city administration," the source clarified.

It is specified that the main blow came to the 14-storey residential building. Glazing and air conditioners were damaged, as well as equipment of the warning system and telecommunication services. There were no casualties.