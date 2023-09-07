Russia maintains contact with US on humanitarian issues, no dialogue on rest — diplomat

BISHKEK, September 7. /TASS/. Moscow maintains contact with Washington on humanitarian issues, but there is no dialogue on the main subjects, Russia will not be initiating it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"There are contacts at the working level on various aspects, which are not so rare. We naturally continue to consider the whole range of issues relating to humanitarian cases, visa cases, the operation of foreign missions and consular services for citizens. These are the issues that should definitely be operated within the relations between states and governments. But of course, it is not cooperation on major issues. There is no dialogue there," the deputy minister described the situation.

According to him, the United States shows reluctance to discuss subjects that are meaningless without Russia, which shows that other things are a priority for Washington. "No initiatives on our part in terms of addressing the Americans are foreseen. There will not be anything new in this direction," the diplomat emphasized.

He added that there are contacts between Russia and the US on international platforms, in multilateral formats. "This is also quite a normal practice, I think. At least, we never reject these contacts, we do not avoid them," Ryabkov pointed out.

The deputy foreign minister noted that if the United States finally wallows in its own confidence that "it can do things either alone or within the circle of its closest satellites" to solve the issues that matter to it, there will be no further disunity and separation into blocs on the international arena. "But the responsibility for this will lie entirely and completely with Washington," Ryabkov said.