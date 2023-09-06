Wagner PMC 'does not exist' today, Kremlin reminds London

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not comment on the UK’s plans to deem the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) a terrorist organization, pointing out that today, the organization does not exist.

"There is nothing to comment on here. The only thing I can do is remind that such a group de jure does not exist," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters.

The BBC quoted UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman as saying the day before that the UK government intends to add the Wagner PMC to its list of terrorist organizations. According to the minister, "they are terrorists," and "this proscription order makes that clear in UK law." Braverman also pointed out that the PMC’s activities in Ukraine and Africa "are a threat to global security."

The bill will soon be presented to the parliament. If the Wagner PMC is deemed terrorist, it will make all its members outlaws on the territory of the UK.