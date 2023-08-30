Organizers of aggression against Yugoslavia fail to learn moral lessons — SVR chief

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The organizers of the NATO aggression against Yugoslavia have not learned any moral lessons from what they have done, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin, who is also chairman of the Russian Historical Society, said.

"The NATO organizers of this war crime (aggression against Yugoslavia - TASS) have not learned any moral lessons from what they did," the SVR chief said at the opening of an exhibition at the Russian Historical Society dedicated to NATO aggression against Yugoslavia.

"Later, it turned out that this was not the only time the world would be horrified by the war crimes of NATO servicemen and their local mercenaries. The situation will repeat itself in Afghanistan and Iraq, in Syria and Libya, and now on the territory of the former Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic," Naryshkin added.