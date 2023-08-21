Russia ready to help strengthen Africa’s food security — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russia is ready to contribute to bolstered food and energy security on the African continent, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his article for South Africa’s Ubuntu magazine.

"We are ready to contribute to economic growth on the continent and to strengthening security there, including its food and energy components. A striking example is the outcome of the Second Russia-Africa Summit held in St. Petersburg on 27-28 July 2023," the top Russian diplomat said.

The Second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum was held on July 27-28 at the Expoforum venue in St. Petersburg attended by delegations from 49 African countries.