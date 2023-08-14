Russian air defenses down Ukrainian attack drones over Belgorod Region — top brass

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Belgorod Region as they attempted to attack facilities on Russian territory, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Monday.

"At about 12:15 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. Moscow time on August 14, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks by aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation were thwarted. Russian air defense systems detected and destroyed the UAVs over the Belgorod Region," the ministry said in a statement.

There are no casualties or damage, the ministry said.

Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel earlier on Monday that Russian air defense systems had shot down two aerial targets over Belgorod, with no injuries or damage reported.

The regional governor reported on August 13 that air defense capabilities had shot down two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the village of Gorkovsky in the Graivoronsky district and a drone in each of the settlements of Blizhneye, Solomino and Kiselyovo in the Belgorodsky district.

In the settlement of Zhuravlyovka in the same district and the village of Lozovaya Rudka in the Borisovsky district, Ukrainian drones dropped seven explosives on August 13. In addition, a Ukrainian drone smashed into an apartment building in Belgorod, injuring a 10-year-old girl, he said.