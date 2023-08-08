Two Ukrainian boats destroyed while trying to bring landing party to Dnieper’s left bank

GENICHESK, August 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Dnepr army group has destroyed two Ukrainian boats that tried to bring a landing party to the left bank of the Dnieper near the community of Kazachyi Lagerya in the Kherson Region, the region’s acting governor, Vladimir Saldo, has told the media.

"At night, the Ukrainian forces tried to send a landing party in two boats to the left bank of the Dnieper near the village of Kazachyi Lagerya. The troops of the Dnepr army group destroyed the boats when they tried to approach the bank. Some militants tried to swim back to the right bank, but no one made it under heavy artillery and small arms fire," he said. "The attempted landing has been foiled, there are no enemy fighters in the area. The left bank is under the reliable protection of Russian troops. Anyone who tries to land will be eliminated."