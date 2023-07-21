Russia wants lasting settlement for Baku, Yerevan, unlike West — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Unlike the West, Russia wants a lasting settlement of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan and is working on an agenda that both sides can get behind, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"Naturally, we see how the West is trying to grab the biggest piece of the pie. We are working on an open, clear and detailed agenda, something both Yerevan and Baku are well aware of. We would not like anyone to twist the essence of our efforts in relations between our two brotherly countries and nations," he said. "We have no other interest here other than finding a lasting settlement formula. But our Western colleagues evidently want to pull chestnuts out of the fire in this situation.".