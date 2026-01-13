Top Russian, Belarusian diplomats discuss current issues on global agenda, bilateral ties

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Bilateral cooperation and current issues on the international agenda were the focus of a phone call between the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Maxim Ryzhenkov, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"The ministers discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation and foreign policy coordination. They also exchanged views on a range of pressing topics on the global agenda," it said.

A spokesman for the Belarusian foreign ministry told TASS earlier that the two top diplomats had expressed hope for the soonest stabilization of the situation in Iran.