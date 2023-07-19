Putin expects Russian cities, streets, schools to be named after special op participants

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The names of participants of the special military operation will appear on the maps of Russian cities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

At the meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Autonomous Nonprofit Organization Russia - Land of Opportunity, Putin spoke with one of the participants of the special military operation, a volunteer who has left his post as deputy head of the Nizhny Novgorod administration to fight for the liberation of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR). Putin jokingly pointed out that the volunteer’s last name coincided with the name of one of Russia's largest gas fields.

"It's not named after you. But I am sure that streets, cities, parks and schools will be named after your comrades," the president told the special operation participant.

"It's an amazing story, just amazing, what you've just told us. You know, your fate reflects a part of the country's history, the country's search for its place in life, and you have the same thing. And in the end you really came to the most important thing in that search. The most important thing is devotion to this country, and in the end it's the struggle for the future of our children and your child, whom you just mentioned," Putin said.

Putin thanked the volunteer and wished success to other special operation participants. "I know how difficult it is for you in certain areas. In general, it is not easy, it is the hardest work: both day and night in conditions of threat to life and health. It is not easy," the president said.