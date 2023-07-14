Ukraine’s military fires about 100 shells against Belgorod Region in past day — governor

TASS. July 14. The Ukrainian military fired about 100 shells against communities of the Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine and dropped three explosives from drones in the past day, damaging two houses and a power transmission line, with no casualties reported, Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday.

"In the Belgorodsky district, 16 artillery shells were fired against the village of Zhuravlyovka, 12 artillery shells against the village of Naumovka and nine against the village of Nekhoteyevka. There are no injuries or destruction in any of the settlements. In the village of Krasny Khutor, the enemy dropped a grenade launcher fragmentation shell from a drone, with no damage reported. Also, the settlement of Valkovsky came under shelling: six shells were fired, with no one hurt in the shelling," the regional governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

In the settlement of Valkovsky, two direct hits by Ukrainian mortar rounds damaged a house and an electric power transmission line. In the Borisovsky district, the outskirts of the village of Bogun-Gorodok was shelled: the enemy fired six mortar rounds. In the Valuisky urban district, six artillery shells were fired against the village of Kukuyevka, the governor said.

In the Volokonovsky district, the enemy dropped two grenade launcher fragmentation munitions from a drone on the outskirts of the village of Stariy. In the Graivoronsky urban district, 10 mortar rounds fired against the outskirts of the village of Spodaryushino damaged the roofing and a fence in a private household. Also, 12 Ukrainian shells were fired against the village of Mokraya Orlovka, with no injuries or damage reported, the regional governor said.

"In the Shebekinsky urban district, eight mortar rounds were fired against the settlement of Maryino, five mortar rounds against the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka and three against the Shebekino international automobile checkpoint. There are no injuries or destruction in any of these settlements," he said.