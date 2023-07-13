Upgraded Pantsyr air defense systems offer 100% protection from US HIMARS rockets — Rostec

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Upgraded Pantsyr surface-to-air missile/gun systems boast 100% protection from rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, a senior executive of the state tech corporation Rostec told TASS on Thursday.

"The efficiency of Pantsyr surface-to-air missile/gun systems upgraded following the results of the special military operation reaches 100% against rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems in some cases," Industrial Director of the Rostec Cluster of Conventional Armaments, Munitions and Special Chemistry Bekhkhan Ozdoyev said.

"Any weapon is modernized and improved following the results of its combat employment. This is a continuous process. For example, after the enemy received HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, specialists of High Precision Systems upgraded the Pantsyr to intercept these rockets. Today we see examples when HIMARS strikes are successfully countered by our surface-to-air missile/gun system. There are precedents when all the 12 rockets launched from an American MLRS are shot down," Ozdoyev said.

High Precision Systems earlier told TASS that the company had upgraded the Pantsyr surface-to-air missile/artillery system, following the results of its operation in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine and the enemy’s use of modern rocket systems, such as HIMARS launchers.

As the Russian Defense Ministry reported, the crews of Pantsyr air defense systems detect and shoot down several targets during every shift in the special military operation in Ukraine. These systems enable operators to spot cruise and ballistic missiles, helicopters and aircraft or Soviet-and Western-made MLRS rockets and also 30x30 cm utility drones, which Ukrainian reconnaissance frequently uses to ferret out terrain and as kamikaze drones.

The Pantsyr surface-to-air missile/gun system is designed to shield military, administrative and industrial facilities and areas from enemy aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and precision weapons and to boost air defenses in repelling massive air strikes. The Russian Army operates the Pantsyr-S modification with a multi-channel system of locking on and tracking targets. It is capable of striking aerial targets flying at a speed of up to 1,000 m/s and at a distance of 200 meters to 20 km.