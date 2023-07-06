Kiev launches more than 70 drone attacks on Crimea year to date — senior Russian official

KRASNODAR, July 6. /TASS/. Ukraine has carried out more than 70 drone attacks on Crimea so far this year, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said.

"Attempts to carry out attacks using unmanned aerial and water vehicles, as well as rocket and artillery fire by the Ukrainian Armed Forces pose a particular threat to the security of the population. The targets, as a rule, are energy and industrial infrastructure facilities. If they are destroyed or damaged, that threatens the peaceful life and health of the people," he said at a meeting in Krasnodar dedicated to the security of the Southern Federal District.

"Since the beginning of this year, Ukrainian armed formations have carried out more than 70 attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles on Crimea alone. The territories of the Krasnodar Region and the Rostov Region have also come under attack and shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the official went on to say.