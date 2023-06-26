No large-scale counterattack from Ukraine, losses terrible — senior Russian MP

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The counterattack by the Ukrainian forces is not going as planned due to heavy losses, Andrey Kartapolov, the head of the State Duma Defense Committee, said on Monday.

"There has not been and is no large-scale counterattack. Attempts are seen to attack in different directions; the losses that Ukraine is suffering today are beyond the bounds of critical, not critical, but beyond critical," Kartapolov told the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

He also stressed that there was no turmoil in the defense of the Russian forces against the background of the attempted armed mutiny, as combat control has continued uninterrupted.