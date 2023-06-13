No need for additional mobilization in Russia — Putin

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. There is no need for an additional mobilization campaign in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"The defense ministry reports that there is no need for mobilization now," he said at a meeting with war correspondents.

"Some of our public activists say that it is necessary to recruit one or two million more soldiers. It depends on what we want. <…> It depends on the goal," he said.

He stressed that more than 150,000 people have signed contracts with the Russian army since the beginning of the year. "Since this January, we have contracted more than 150,000 [people who want to serve in the army]. And together with volunteers, it is 156,000 people. And 300,000 were mobilized," he said at a meeting with war correspondents.

According to the president, the recruitment campaign continues. Thus, in his words, as many as 9,500 people signed contracts during the past week alone.