Russia warned UN last fall about Kiev's plans to destroy Kakhovka HPP — MFA

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations warned UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last fall that Ukraine was planning to destroy the Kakhovka HPP, and now he should be asked what was done to prevent the disaster, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram account on Tuesday.

"On October 21, 2022, Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, sent a letter to the UN secretary general concerning the Kiev regime's plans to destroy the Kakhovka hydropower plant. The question to the UN secretary general is this: ‘What was done about this?’" Zakharova said in the message, posted alongside the aforementioned letter from Russia's ambassador to Guterres.

On June 6, Vladimir Saldo, the acting governor of the Kherson Region, said that Ukraine’s military had launched a night-time missile attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, which resulted in an uncontrolled release of water. In Novaya Kakhovka, the water level has already exceeded 10 meters. Now there are 14 communities in the waterlogged zone. As many as 80 communities may be flooded. Nearby villages are being evacuated. The authorities have said that no large-scale evacuations will be needed. The destruction of the hydropower plant caused serious environmental damage. Farmlands along the Dnieper were washed away. There is a risk the North Crimean Canal may run low.